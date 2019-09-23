Dignitaries attending a groundbreaking Monday included Gov. Andrew Cuomo and actor and big-time Islanders fan Ralph Macchio.
Cuomo says the project builds on two Long Island traditions: the Islanders and Belmont Park, home of racing’s Belmont Stakes.
The arena is being built on state-owned property. As part of the work, developers have agreed to pay to build a new Long Island Rail Road station nearby.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.