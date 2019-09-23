ELMONT, N.Y. — Work has begun on a $1.3 billion arena for the New York Islanders hockey team at Belmont Park.

The 19,000-seat arena will also include shops, restaurants and a hotel. Work is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-2022 season.

Until then, the Islanders will play home games at the Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On Monday, the Islanders announced seven games were being moved from Barclays Center to the Coliseum this season, bringing the split to 28 games on Long Island and 13 in Brooklyn.