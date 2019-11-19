Brasstown in Clay County dropped its last opossum in 2018. But the organization Animal Help Now wants to prevent anyone from doing it elsewhere. That will require a change to state law that allows people to do anything they want to opossums for five days each year.
The group started a petition and gathered almost 160,000 signatures before the petition closed. The group says it’s continuing its legislative efforts.
