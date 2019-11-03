Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, says he’s multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.
A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson says a “thorough internal investigation” is being conducted and apologized for “any unacceptable behavior.”
The DuPage County NAACP says it’ll look into the matter.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD