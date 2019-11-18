Duvall said then that the group would revive the search pending new leads. But she now says searchers want to keep looking despite there being no new leads as of Saturday.
Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama. A man spotted there at about the same time, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, is charged in her disappearance.
