Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, the bill signed by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would allow people to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without the currently required background check or training. The bill is scheduled to take effect Nov. 1.

Lowe and other advocates for tighter gun laws already fell short of gathering enough signatures to send the issue to a vote of the people.

