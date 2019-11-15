Earlier this week, House Democrats said a Trump administration adviser was in contact with Hofeller as the adviser drafted a letter to the Census Bureau on behalf of the Department of Justice, asking that a citizenship question be added to the 2020 Census questionnaire.
The Supreme Court rejected the question from being added. Trump then issued the executive order, telling the Census Bureau to gather citizenship information through federal and state administrative records.
