The guard told the man to leave. The guard then left his secure building to make sure the man left, troopers said.
It was then that troopers said the man walked toward the guard with the knife and failed to obey the guard’s repeated commands to stop. The duty officer shot the man, who was declared dead by responding medics, troopers said.
An online release from troopers did not identify the military installation. A troopers spokeswoman didn’t immediately return an email to The Associated Press on Monday seeking additional information.
Kodiak is home to a Coast Guard base and a cold weather training station for Navy SEALs. The troopers’ release said naval officials would be investigating the fatal shooting jointly with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.
Troopers say the duty officer’s name won’t be released until after the investigation is complete and after consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage.
