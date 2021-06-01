The lawsuit says Cooper was jailed even though he had a CNN press credential and a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm, and even though journalists were exempt from the curfew imposed during the unrest.
Cooper’s arrest followed the arrests of a Black CNN reporter at the protests one day earlier. CNN hired Cooper to protect its news crews after that incident. White journalists who were nearby were not arrested after either incident, the complaint said.
The lawsuit names a state trooper and a State Patrol official who Cooper’s attorneys believe is a captain. A State Patrol spokesman was checking on a response.
Cooper is being represented by the firm of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represents the Floyd family. Cooper is seeking over $1 million in damages. CNN is not a party to the case.
“How many times will the country need to see this script play out, where a Black man is treated differently by police than other people in the same situation?” attorney Christopher O’Neal said in a statement.