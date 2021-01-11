Officer Rusten Sheskey’s decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights. Prosecutors have charged Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse with shooting two people to death and wounding a third during one of the protests.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday that he wasn’t going to charge Sheskey in the shooting. Authorities braced for another round of protests, declaring a curfew and blocking off roads. Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard to assist local police.
But demonstrations of the magnitude the city saw in August never happened and the troops withdrew after an uneventful weekend, Trovato said.
Blake’s family planned to march through the city late Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.