Brissey is serving his fourth overseas tour with the National Guard. The 50-year-old is stationed in Kabul. He was working as an engineer at a construction site when he noticed the orange kitten. He said it was the only cat to survive its litter.

Brissey named the cat Sully and decided that he couldn’t leave her in Afghanistan. He plans to come home in January to Seaford.

The kitten is currently being cared for at Afghanistan’s only animal rescue. Extra money that was raised for Sully’s transport will help the clinic and transportation for other military pets.

