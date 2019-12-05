Brissey, 50, is stationed in Kabul, where he is serving his fourth overseas tour with the National Guard. He was working as an engineer at a construction site when he noticed the orange kitten, the only one of its litter to survive.

Brissey named the cat Sully and decided that he couldn’t leave her in Afghanistan. He plans to come home in January to Seaford.

The kitten is currently being cared for at Afghanistan’s only animal rescue facility. Extra money raised for Sully’s trip will help the clinic and fund transportation for other military pets.

