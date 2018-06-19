WASHINGTON — A Guatemalan woman who said her 7-year-old son was “ripped away” from her after they came to the U.S. seeking asylum has sued the Trump administration.

Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia alleges that border agents took her son two days after they crossed the U.S. Border near San Luis, Arizona, on May 19.

The lawsuit says her son was “screaming and crying” when border agents took him from her and cried “Mama!” repeatedly the one time she was allowed to speak to him by phone.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington, D.C., said the boy is believed to be housed in a Phoenix detention facility for unaccompanied minors.

The Trump administration’s immigration policy has come under sharp criticism for separating more than 2,000 children from their parents at the border.

