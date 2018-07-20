INDIANAPOLIS — A Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. has pleaded guilty to driving drunk when he killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.

WRTV reports Manuel Orrego-Savala pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, causing death.

Orrego-Savala had a BAC of 0.19 percent when his truck crashed into Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe’s vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 70 on Feb. 4. Jackson was a passenger.

Orrego-Savala’s due to be sentenced Sept. 14 and faces a possible maximum sentence of 16 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $20,000.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

