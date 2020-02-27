The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials didn’t say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.
A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat’s bottom. Another photo showed what looked like a Disney employee standing in knee-deep water on the partially submerged boat.
“Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times!” tweeted Matthew Vince.
The safari-themed boat ride features animatronic animals and wise-cracking boat operators.
