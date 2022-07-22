Gun groups sue over Delaware gun control legislation

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, The News Journal reported . Other groups involved in the suit include the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club, the Delaware Association of Federal Firearms Licensees and the Delaware Rifle and Pistol Club.

The lawsuit names Nathaniel McQueen, secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and Col. Melissa Zebley, superintendent of Delaware State Police, as defendants, since the agency would enforce the law.

The 92-page lawsuit focuses on a bill that makes it illegal to make, sell, purchase or possess certain semi-automatic firearms. It argues the legislation violates the Second Amendment as well as other constitutional rights. The legislation grandfathers currently owned weapons and grants certain exceptions for law enforcement and military members.