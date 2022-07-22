Gun groups sue over Delaware gun control legislation

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware gun rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit seeking an injunction against recently passed gun control legislation.
The lawsuit names Nathaniel McQueen, secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and Col. Melissa Zebley, superintendent of Delaware State Police, as defendants, since the agency would enforce the law.
The 92-page lawsuit focuses on a bill that makes it illegal to make, sell, purchase or possess certain semi-automatic firearms. It argues the legislation violates the Second Amendment as well as other constitutional rights. The legislation grandfathers currently owned weapons and grants certain exceptions for law enforcement and military members.
In a statement, DSSA President Jeff Hague hinted at future lawsuits regarding other gun-related bills.
A spokeswoman for Gov. John Carney declined to comment on the lawsuit.