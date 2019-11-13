A police affidavit shows prosecutors have agreed to charge Harper. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The Oklahoman reports that Harper told another activist in an online interview Monday that he took his rifle into Twin Peaks Nov. 2 in celebration of Oklahoma’s new permitless carry gun law.

Police say he was asked to leave the restaurant.

Harper, of Choctaw, is being held at the county jail. No bail has been set.

