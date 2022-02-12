A related program for fish restoration brought in almost $400 million, from taxes on fishing equipment and boat fuel, they said.

The restoration programs distribute tax money from hunting, shooting and fishing equipment to all 50 states and U.S. territories. The taxes resulted from a 1937 law that aimed to stop the rapid decline of many species of fish and other animals early last century because of overhunting and habitat destruction.

Money for the wildlife program rose by more than 60 percent over last year and shattered the previous high of $808 million in 2015, according to figures provided by Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Laury Marshall.

The increased funding comes after at least 18.5 million firearms were sold last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The sales volume is based on the number of law enforcement background checks for gun buyers and is a minimum estimate, said Mark Oliva, the firearm industry group’s public affairs director.

There were a record 21 million background checks in 2020, he said. Ammunition sales also have been up sharply during the pandemic, rising by about 30 percent, Oliva said.

Texas is eligible to receive the most money from the restoration programs this year, about $71 million, followed by Alaska, with about $66 million. The formula for deciding each state’s amount is based on its land and water area and the number of fishing and hunting licenses it sells.

— Associated Press

Police kill man after alleged mosque arson

Dearborn police fatally shot a man overnight Friday after he allegedly started a fire at a mosque and fired at officers in an incident that initially started in Detroit, the chief said.

At 1:18 a.m. Saturday, Dearborn officers on patrol observed a fire at the Al-Huda Islamic Association, on the city’s northeast side.

When officers responded to the fire, they encountered an armed man at the scene who appeared to have shot at the officers, the department said. The officers pursued the man southbound along Lonyo Avenue.

From there, he allegedly fired at the officers as they instructed him to drop the firearm. The officers returned fire, fatally striking the man. No officers were injured.

Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin said the incident stemmed from a shooting in Detroit. Shahin said that the incident was not caused by a firebomb but that a fire was started from inside the mosque.

— Detroit News

Mobile, Ala., celebrates Mardi Gras: The city that calls itself the "birthplace of Mardi Gras" kicked off its first real Mardi Gras celebration since 2020 after two years that were lost to the pandemic. Mobile's first big parade of the Mardi Gras season was held Friday night, as the Conde Cavaliers rolled through the city. With clear skies and nighttime temperatures in the 50s, a big crowd was in attendance to go after plastic beads, trinkets and Moon Pies.