A video posted to YouTube recorded one bang after an altercation that apparently started at one side of the stage and spilled up the steps and onto the stage. Reports said police answered a signal indicating that all possible help was needed.
Sgt. Rod Mauldin told Al.com that the wounded person’s injury was life-threatening.
The newspaper said it was unable to reach the rapper for comment. Lil Baby’s given name is Dominique Armani Jones.
