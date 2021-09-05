During the gun battle, Riley was shot once, the sheriff said. He was taken to a hospital, where he tried to grab a Lakeland police officer’s gun. Judd said authorities are working on charges and will book the man into the county jail when he’s released from the hospital.
The shootings occurred at about 4:30 a.m. in two homes, and authorities have found no connection between the shooter and the victims.
— Brittany Shammas
NORTH CAROLINA
School wrong to fire gay teacher, judge says
A gay substitute teacher was wrongfully fired by a Roman Catholic school after he announced in 2014 on social media that he was going to marry his longtime partner, a federal judge has ruled.
U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn ruled Friday that Charlotte Catholic High School and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Charlotte violated Lonnie Billard’s federal protections against sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Cogburn granted summary judgment to Billard and said a trial must still be held to determine appropriate relief for him.
“After all this time, I have a sense of relief and a sense of vindication. I wish I could have remained teaching all this time,” Billard said in a statement released Friday by the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented him in court. “Today’s decision validates that I did nothing wrong by being a gay man.”
Billard taught English and drama full time at the school for more than a decade, earning its Teacher of the Year award in 2012. He then transitioned to a role as a regular substitute teacher, typically working more than a dozen weeks per year, according to his 2017 lawsuit.
He posted about his upcoming wedding in October 2014 and was informed by an assistant principal several weeks later that he no longer had a job with the school, according to the ruling.
The defendants said that they fired Billard not because he was gay, but rather because “he engaged in ‘advocacy’ that went against the Catholic Church’s beliefs” when he publicly announced he was marrying another man, the ruling said.
But Cogburn ruled that the school’s action didn’t fit into exemptions to labor law that give religious institutions leeway to require certain employees to adhere to religious teachings, nor was the school’s action protected by constitutional rights to religious freedom.
The diocese released a statement to the Charlotte Observer saying it disagreed with the ruling and was considering how to proceed.
“The First Amendment, federal law, and recent Supreme Court decisions all recognize the rights of religious organizations to make employment decisions based on religious observance and preference,” the statement said. “They do not — and should not — compel religious schools to employ teachers who publicly contradict their teachings.”
— Associated Press
Navy identifies sailors killed: The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed last week in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California. They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, Calif.; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Va.; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Va.; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Md.; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis. The MH-60S crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier were injured but were said to be in stable condition. The Navy declared the sailors dead on Saturday following days of search-and-rescue efforts. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Calif. firefighter dies of illness: A firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of the state's largest wildfires, authorities said, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroy thousands of buildings and force entire towns to flee. A state fire official said he couldn't provide other details. Three firefighters have been injured battling the Dixie Fire, which was 56 percent contained after burning nearly 1,400 square miles and destroying nearly 1,300 homes and other buildings. The fire was being fought by 3,800 firefighters from various agencies.
— From news services