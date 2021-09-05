Navy identifies sailors killed: The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed last week in the Pacific Ocean off Southern California. They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, Calif.; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Va.; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Va.; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Md.; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis. The MH-60S crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. Five sailors aboard the aircraft carrier were injured but were said to be in stable condition. The Navy declared the sailors dead on Saturday following days of search-and-rescue efforts. The cause of the crash is under investigation.