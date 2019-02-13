SAN DIEGO — Police say amazingly no one was hurt when a gunman fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle-caliber weapon at a restaurant in San Diego.

The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday outside Asian Bistro in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood, according to media reports.

Police detained a man matching the gunman’s description but it’s unclear whether he was the suspected shooter.

Police also recovered the weapon and at least 19 shell casings.

Lieutenant Andra Brown told Fox 5 that “the business was the only thing that was hit” but “there were no people inside that were hit.”

