Gwinnett County police say the occupants falsely claimed road rage led to the shooting in the Lilburn area. But investigators later determined the car’s occupants had tried to rob someone, who then shot at them after they exited Interstate 85.

Investigators on Wednesday were searching for the shooter.

Police say they arrested the three occupants of the car who weren’t injured, charging all three with murder and attempted robbery.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD