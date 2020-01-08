Osorio-Arellanes is one of seven defendants who were charged in the slaying of Terry. Osorio-Arellanes was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges last year after being extradited from Mexico in 2018.

Terry’s death exposed the “Fast and Furious” operation, in which U.S. federal agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations. But the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the guns, including two found at scene of Terry’s death.

Terry, 40, a former U.S. Marine, was part of a four-man team in an elite Border Patrol unit staking out the southern Arizona desert on a mission to find “rip-off” crew members who rob drug smugglers. They encountered a group and identified themselves as police. The men refused to stop, prompting an agent to fire bean bags at them. They responded by firing assault-style rifles. Terry was struck in the back and died soon after.

Five of the seven men charged in Terry’s killing are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty or being convicted. One, Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga, has not been extradited or tried after being arrested in October 2017.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Man who claimed to be missing boy sentenced

An Ohio man who claimed to be a child who disappeared at age 6 pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated identity theft and will serve two years in prison, minus time served.

Brian Michael Rini, 24, of Medina, will be on one year of probation to be served at the end of his sentence, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett told him. Rini will be credited for time served dating to his arrest April 4.

Rini, now with a neatly trimmed beard, answered Barrett with a soft “Yes, sir,” when asked whether he understood the consequences of his plea.

Police said Rini was wandering the streets of Newport, Ky., on April 3. Police said he told them he was Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Ill., boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6. Authorities said Rini claimed he had just escaped captors who sexually abused him.

Federal authorities said they were suspicious after he refused to be fingerprinted. DNA testing quickly revealed his true identity.

Rini had been released from a state prison in March after serving more than a year on burglary and vandalism charges. Prison records show he was accused of making up stories during his time there.

Richard Monahan, a federal public defender, told Barrett that Rini still faces state probation violation charges, among other pending legal matters.

When confronted with the DNA results, Rini said he had watched a story about Timmothy on ABC’s “20/20” and wanted to get away from his own family, the FBI said. Authorities said he twice earlier portrayed himself in Ohio as a juvenile victim of child sex trafficking.

The hoax had briefly raised hope last year among Timmothy’s relatives.

Timmothy vanished after his mother pulled him out of kindergarten, took him on a two-day road trip to the zoo and a water park, and then killed herself at a hotel. She left a note saying that her son was safe with people who would love and care for him, and added: “You will never find him.”

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Stabbing victim struck, killed in hit-and-run

A man walking to the hospital after he was stabbed was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Karon Underwood, 36, was struck around 10:20 p.m. Monday just blocks from the hospital. One driver saw him and was able to avoid him, authorities said, but a second vehicle swerved to avoid the first and hit Underwood. Both vehicles drove away.

Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the father of five children who range in age from 2 to 13.

No other injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, which is under investigation.

The hit-and-run was captured on surveillance video, and authorities hope witnesses will come forward with information on the vehicles.

Details about the dispute in which Underwood was stabbed have not been disclosed.