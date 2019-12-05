“The Super Bowl is America’s biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests. We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday,” Amit Dhawan, co-executive producer of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, said in a statement.