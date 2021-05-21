“Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car, and unfortunately, the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck,” he said.
The boy died at a hospital. His name was not immediately released.
The freeway was shut down for hours as about a dozen investigators walked the lanes looking for evidence.
The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dashboard cameras.