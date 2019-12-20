A representative of the mayor’s office also referred a reporter to the 2 p.m. news conference.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that more than 20 police cars were at the scene.

Herbert Martinez told local news outlets a coworker at the site ran out and told him someone was shooting inside. Martinez said he stayed in his truck and heard gunshots. He said he and the coworker ran and hid in a ditch, where they heard more gunshots.

The building is east of downtown in the city about 245,000 people in the central part of the state.

