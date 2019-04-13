MASSACHUSETTS

Hacker group posted law officers' records

Authorities on Saturday were investigating the online posting by a hacker group of the personal information of hundreds of federal agents and police officers apparently stolen from websites affiliated with alumni of the FBI’s National Academy.

The Associated Press counted at least 1,400 unique records of employees of the FBI, Secret Service, Capitol Police, U.S. Park Police and other federal agencies, as well as police and sheriffs’ deputies in North Carolina and Florida. The records included home addresses and phone numbers, emails and employers’ names.

The FBI National Academy Associates said in a statement that the information, posted late Thursday, appears to come from the websites of three local chapters of the nonprofit, which claims nearly 17,000 members nationwide and in 174 countries.

It said it was working with federal authorities to investigate.

The group said the three affected chapters were using third-party software but said it was “too early to determine if this impacted the breach.”

TEXAS

Injuries reported after powerful storms

About a dozen people were injured in Texas after powerful storms spawned at least one suspected tornado and damaged homes, authorities said Saturday.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said a suspected tornado hit the small city of Franklin, overturning mobile homes and damaging other residences. Franklin is about 125 miles south of Dallas.

Two people were hospitalized for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, while others were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Yezak said. Some had to be extricated from their homes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said they’ve received reports of downed trees, as well as damage to buildings and a transmission tower.

OHIO

Authorities search

for escaped prisoner

Authorities in Ohio are continuing their search for a prisoner who escaped at an interstate rest stop while he was being moved by a private inmate transport company.

The State Highway Patrol said Affordable Extradition Service was transporting the inmate, Said Ali El-Khatib, from the New York Police Department to the Allen County sheriff in Indiana.

The patrol said the prisoner escaped Friday after asking to use the restroom at a stop along the southbound lanes of Interstate 71.

Troopers and sheriffs’ deputies searched unsuccessfully late Friday and resumed their search Saturday. The patrol said Khatib was handcuffed, had shackles around his waist and an ankle, and is violent.

Morehouse College to begin taking transgender men: The country's only all-male historically black college will begin admitting transgender men next year, marking a major shift for the school at a time when higher education institutions around the country are adopting more welcoming policies toward LGBT students. Leaders of Morehouse College said that its board of trustees approved the policy Saturday. Transgender men will be allowed to enroll in the school for the first time in 2020. Students who identify as women but were born male cannot enroll, however, and anyone who transitions from male to female will not be automatically eligible to receive a degree from the institution.

Stratolaunch jet flies for first time: A giant six-engine aircraft with the world's longest wingspan completed what company officials called a superb initial flight over California's Mojave Desert, bringing to life a dream held by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen. Stratolaunch Systems Corp. chief executive Jean Floyd said Saturday that the aircraft made a "spectacular" landing. The firm is vying to be a contender in the market for air-launching small satellites.

