“I’m feeling great. I’m on top of the world. We’re all at home today, kind of relaxing. I just made lunch for my wife and my son and enjoying a very exciting day. I had been excited to make a couple of lists of predictions to be nominated, and then obviously it’s even more exciting to be actually nominated. But expectations, I don’t hold on to for very long. I left it alone and figured if something exciting happened, I’d hear about it and sure enough the texts started rolling in, first for the show and of course, Sterling Brown, who is holding down all of the nominations for us.” — “This Is Us” actor Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, said in a Zoom interview. He was nominated for supporting actor in a drama series for the NBC show.