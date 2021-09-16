The migrants appear to be part of a larger wave of Haitian migrants, many of whom arrived in Brazil and other South American nations after the 2010 earthquake and are on the move again, embarking on a grueling, dangerous journey to reach the United States. More than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months, the latest Customs and Border Protection figures show, including some in mixed-nationality families whose children were born in Brazil, Chile or other South American nations.