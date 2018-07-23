HARRISBURG, Pa. — Demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale” are planning to descend on downtown Philadelphia to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit.

Pence is scheduled to speak at a hotel in the latest event promoting the administration’s tax-cutting law. It is organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit that promotes President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Afterward, Pence is headlining a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lou Barletta.

A protest organizer, Samantha Goldman, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the women demonstrators have been meeting in recent weeks to sew red cloaks and make white bonnets.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” imagines a future in which women’s rights are strictly limited. Organizers say they’re opposed to administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights and separating families caught entering the country illegally.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.