“Today, we stand on this bridge at a different time,” Harris said before a cheering crowd of thousands. “We again, however, find ourselves caught in between. Between injustice and justice. Between disappointment and determination. Still in a fight to form a more perfect union. And nowhere is that more clear than when it comes to the ongoing fight to secure the freedom to vote.”

The nation’s first female vice president — as well as the first African American and Indian American in the role — spoke of marchers whose “peaceful protest was met with crushing violence. They were kneeling when the state troopers charged. They were praying when the billy clubs struck.”

On “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965, state troopers beat and tear-gassed peaceful demonstrators, including activist John Lewis, who became a Georgia congressman. The images of violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge — originally named for a Confederate general — shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Fifty-seven years later, Democrats are trying to update the landmark law and pass additional measures to make it more convenient for people to vote. A key provision of the law was tossed out by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The new legislation, named for Lewis, who died in 2020, is part of a broader elections package that collapsed in the U.S. Senate in February.

— Associated Press

Cuomo appears to hint at a political comeback

Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, former New York governor Andrew M. Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at a Brooklyn church on Sunday.

In a campaign-like stop, the Democrat delivered a speech in which he condemned “cancel culture.” The public appearance, his first since leaving office, came after Cuomo’s campaign launched a digital and television advertising campaign pushing a similar message: He was driven from office unfairly.

Cuomo quoted the Bible several times as he described his travails, then went on the offensive to attack the “political sharks” in Albany who, he said, “smelled blood” and exploited the situation for political gain.

“The actions against me were prosecutorial misconduct,” Cuomo said, repeating a theme he has pushed from the outset. “They used cancel culture to effectively overturn an election.”

He resigned in August, days after an independent probe found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and that he and aides worked to retaliate against an accuser. On Sunday, Cuomo acknowledged his behavior wasn’t appropriate but quickly added that nothing he did violated the law.

“I’ve learned a powerful lesson and paid a very high price for learning that lesson,” he said. “God isn’t finished with me yet.”

Cuomo hasn’t said he’s running for office but is still sitting on a multimillion dollar campaign war chest he could use to finance another run.

Several district attorneys in New York said that they found Cuomo’s accusers “credible” but that the available evidence wasn’t strong enough to press criminal charges against him.

— Associated Press

Fla. wildfires force nursing home evacuation: Huge wildfires in the Florida Panhandle forced veterans in a nursing home to evacuate Sunday alongside residents of more than 1,000 homes in an area still recovering from a Category 5 hurricane three years ago. Firefighters battled the 9,000-acre Bertha Swamp Road fire and the 841-acre Adkins Avenue fire, which have threatened homes and forced residents of at least 1,100 houses in Bay County, Fla., to flee over the weekend. The Adkins Avenue fire destroyed two structures and damaged 12 homes Friday. On Sunday, a third fire developed, forcing the evacuation of a 120-bed, state-operated nursing home in Panama City. Public transit was being used to move the residents at the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans' Nursing Home. Buses also were on standby in case the 1,300 inmates at the nearby Bay County Jail needed to be evacuated to other facilities.