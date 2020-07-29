Lieber was previously indicted on two counts of lying to federal authorities and pleaded not guilty.
His attorney disputed the allegations.
“The notion that Professor Lieber was engaged in improper work with China is laughable,” Marc Mukasey said in an email to The Boston Globe. “He didn’t hide anything, and he didn’t get paid as the government alleges. ... He is innocent and his name will be cleared.”
A Harvard spokesman declined to comment.
The Ivy League school put Lieber on administrative leave in January when he was first arrested.
He was charged then with hiding his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.
