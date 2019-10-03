Weinstein is due to stand trial in Manhattan in January on charges he raped a woman in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
The 67-year-old producer has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual.
Weinstein’s lawyers didn’t immediately comment on Thursday’s ruling. Prosecutors declined comment.
