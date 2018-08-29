HAWAII

Soldier admits at trial that he tried to aid ISIS

A soldier based in Hawaii pleaded guilty Wednesday to trying to help the Islamic State group — admitting he provided secret military information, a drone meant to track U.S. troops and other support to undercover agents he believed were members of the terrorist organization.

Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang told a U.S. magistrate judge in Honolulu he’s guilty of all four counts charged in an indictment filed last year.

“Your honor I provided unclassified, classified documents to the Islamic State,” Kang said, adding that he also provided the drone.

He agreed when Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson described other support he provided to undercover agents Kang believed were part of Islamic State.

Trained as an air traffic controller, Kang provided sensitive information including a U.S. military weapons file and various military manuals. He also provided documents including call signs, mission procedures and radio frequencies to the group, Sorenson said.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

$22 million settlement for abused students

The Los Angeles Unified School District will pay $22 million to settle lawsuits by 16 current and former students who say they were sexually abused by two coaches, attorneys for the victims said Wednesday.

The district, the second-largest in the United States behind New York City, will pay $14 million to nine girls who said they were abused by Ronnie Lee Roman, a former youth services coach at two elementary schools. The district will pay $8 million to seven boys who said they were abused by Jaime Jimenez, a former high school football coach.

Roman is serving 105 years in prison after he was convicted last June of lewd acts on a child. He was found guilty molesting girls from 8 to 12 years.

Jimenez was sentenced to more than 36 years after he pleaded no contest to sexual abuse and battery, and lewd acts on a child. His victims were between 13 and 16 years old, and one of them has since killed himself, according to Morgan Stewart, one of the attorneys representing victims.

— Associated Press

Drinking water shut off at Detroit schools: Drinking water is being shut off at all Detroit public schools because the water in 16 of them was found to have high levels of lead or copper. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said Wednesday that he's turning off water at all schools "out of an abundance of caution" while more tests are performed. Officials believe old fixtures, not the water source, may be to blame. Detroit Public Schools Community District has more than 100 buildings and serves more than 40,000 students. The new school year starts next week.

Sleeping woman killed during homeless camp clearing: A homeless woman sleeping in a cardboard box was struck and killed by heavy machinery operated by a road crew clearing a homeless camp in Modesto, Calif., police said Wednesday. Shannon Marie Bigley, 33, was killed Aug. 1 in a grassy field alongside a highway where a homeless camp was built, the Modesto Bee reported. The incident occurred while a California Department of Transportation crew was attempting to clear the encampment about 90 miles east of San Francisco, Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll said. Four months ago, state officials rejected a union grievance filed by workers who object to clearing homeless encampments. The union argued that workers lack safety equipment and training. The union filed a new grievance Wednesday. Union chief Steve Courch said it seeks a halt to the homeless camp cleanups by Caltrans maintenance workers.

— From news services