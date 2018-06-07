HONOLULU — A woman who evacuated her Hawaii home because of an erupting volcano says she filmed an angry neighbor shooting at a man near a lava flow.

Patty Jones says she started recording cellphone video when the man stormed out of his pickup truck and accosted another neighbor last week, believing the man didn’t belong there. Her video shows the first man firing over the other man’s head.

John Hubbard faces state and federal charges. He was expected in state court Thursday. The state public defender’s office is representing him and declined comment.

Tensions have been running high over looting fears in Leilani Estates, where lava has been flowing since early May on Hawaii’s Big Island.

Lava from Kilauea volcano has destroyed about 400 homes on the Big Island.

