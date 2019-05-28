In this Friday, May 24, 2019, photo provided by Troy Jeffrey Helmer, resident Amanda Eller, second from left, poses for a photo after being found by searchers, Javier Cantellops, far left, Helmer and Chris Berquist above the Kailua reservoir in East Maui, Hawaii, on Friday afternoon. The men spotted Eller from a helicopter and went down to retrieve her. She was taken to the hospital and was in good spirits, her family said. Eller had been missing since May 8. (Troy Jeffrey Helmer via AP) (Associated Press)

HONOLULU — A Hawaii woman says she fell to the ground and started bawling when a rescue helicopter spotted her in a forest where she had survived by eating plants and drinking stream water for two weeks.

Amanda Eller told a news conference Tuesday on Maui that other helicopters had failed to see her earlier in her ordeal. She was rescued on Friday.

Eller says she set out for a 3-mile (5-kilometer) hike in the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8. She didn’t take a cellphone and didn’t have a compass.

She says her heart was telling her which way to turn. But when she tried to go back the way she came, that path didn’t lead her to her car.

