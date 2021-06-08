WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware officials issued a shelter-in-place directive Tuesday afternoon for people within a half-mile radius of the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 near Wilmington involving hazardous material.

State environmental officials issued the directive following an early morning crash involving a trailer load of organic peroxide, which officials said is considered a hazardous material.

The crash occurred near the junction of I-95 and Airport Road when a pickup truck pulling the trailer hit a disabled vehicle on the roadway, officials said.

Response crews began burning off the peroxide at the crash scene shortly after 1 p.m.

I-95 remained closed in both directions because of the crash, resulting in severe congestion on many area roads.

Organic peroxide is a chemical compound often used in the manufacturing of plastics. It is unstable at high temperatures and can cause a fire or explosion. Exposure can irritate the skin and can damage the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.