The crash occurred near the junction of I-95 and Airport Road when a pickup truck pulling the trailer hit a disabled vehicle on the roadway, officials said.
Response crews began burning off the peroxide at the crash scene shortly after 1 p.m.
I-95 remained closed in both directions because of the crash, resulting in severe congestion on many area roads.
Organic peroxide is a chemical compound often used in the manufacturing of plastics. It is unstable at high temperatures and can cause a fire or explosion. Exposure can irritate the skin and can damage the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems.