NEVADA

Las Vegas police close shooting investigation

In the months before firing into a Las Vegas concert crowd, Stephen Paddock burned through more than $1.5 million, became obsessed with guns and increasingly unstable, and distanced himself from his girlfriend and family, according to an investigative report released Friday.

With those revelations, police announced they were closing their 10-month investigation without a definitive answer for why Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, amassed an arsenal of weapons and carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“By all accounts, Stephen Paddock was an unremarkable man whose movements leading up to Oct. 1 didn’t raise any suspicion,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “An interview with his doctor indicated signs of a troubled mind, but no troubling behavior that would trigger a call to law enforcement.”

Paddock left no manifesto or “even a note to answer questions” about his motive for a rampage that killed 58 people and injured more than 800 others, Lombardo said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found that Paddock acted alone.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Suspect in killing of Bush doctor is dead

A Texas man accused of fatally shooting a physician who treated former president George H.W. Bush for heart problems in 2000 has died in an apparent suicide, police said.

Authorities said Friday that Joseph James Pappas, 62, killed himself as he was confronted by Houston police officers. For days, police had been searching for Pappas, who was charged in the July 20 killing of cardiologist Mark Hausknecht. The shooting took place as the doctor was riding his bike to work.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Pappas held a longtime grudge against the cardiologist, who had operated on his mother more than 20 years ago. She died on the operating table, Acevedo said.

— Lindsey Bever and Erin B. Logan

Police say man stabbed, ran over girlfriend: A man stabbed and then repeatedly drove over his estranged girlfriend, Angela Stith, 33, crushing her in a fatal attack as her suburban Philadelphia co-workers tried to help her Friday morning, authorities said. The attack was captured on surveillance cameras. District Attorney Kevin Steele said the suspect, Lawrence Crawley, set himself on fire after being pulled over by a state trooper several hours later on the other side of Pennsylvania. Crawley was in critical condition.

Millions owed for stinky swine: A federal jury decided that the world's largest pork producer should pay $473.5 million to neighbors of three North Carolina industrial-scale hog farms. The jury found that Smithfield Foods owes compensation to six neighbors who said that the company did not stop "the obnoxious, recurrent odors and other causes of nuisance" resulting from closely packed hogs, which "generate many times more sewage than entire towns."

City settles with man beaten by officer: The city of Asheville, N.C., reached a $650,000 settlement with Johnnie Jermaine Rush, a black pedestrian whose beating by a white police officer, Christopher Hickman, was captured on body camera. The video from Aug. 25, 2017, showed Hickman punching, choking and shocking Rush, who was accused of jaywalking.

— From news services