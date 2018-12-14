WILMINGTON, Del. — The founder of a home health care company has given about $20 million of his person funds to the company’s workers.

The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, reports BAYADA Home Health Care founder Mark Baiada gifted the money this month to the company’s more than 20,000 workers.

The amount gifted to each worker was based on the worker’s lifetime earnings with the company. The amounts ranged from $50 for new hires to tens of thousands for those who have been with BAYADA for decades.

A company press release says the gifts are a result of the founder working to transition BAYADA into a nonprofit and reflecting on his gratitude for the company’s workers. Baiada says he wanted to thank the workers for taking care of the clients and each other.

