Lay first thought it was a joke. She says she’s spent countless hours trying to figure out how this happened.
Lay says she was especially amused by a line written at the bottom of every single one of the letters that says, “Go Paperless!”
A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare says the company is looking into the issue.
___
Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.