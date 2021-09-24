Most other states allow for religious exemptions, according to the suit.
“Rhode Island is not an island unto itself,” according to the complaint filed Thursday by attorney Joseph Larisa Jr. “If across America religious exemptions can be accommodated consistent with patient safety, then as a matter of law and logic, the same applies here.”
The four plaintiffs are identified in the lawsuit only by a single initial. They are described as a doctor; a nurse; a hospital clerk who attends medical school; and a health unit coordinator at a hospital.
One plaintiff was fired after requesting and being denied a religious exemption. The others face termination when the mandate takes effect.
The plaintiffs “wish to keep their identities anonymous to avoid harassment in the present environment,” the lawsuit says.
The suit seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the vaccine mandate on the grounds that it will lead to religious discrimination.
Spokespeople for Gov. Daniel McKee and the state Department of Health said they could not comment on pending litigation.
___
DETENTION FACILITY OUTBREAK
Dozens of detainees and several staff members at a Rhode Island jail have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the facility’s warden.
Fifty detainees and seven staff members at the publicly-owned but privately-run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls have tested positive, Warden Daniel Martin said in a statement Thursday.
The outbreak started when one detainee tested positive last week.
In response, the facility has stepped up testing.
“We have been in contact with the RI Department of Health on our existing COVID protocols which include testing and quarantining every incoming detainee for 14 days, mandatory mask usage for staff and detainees, and thorough sanitization of common areas/surfaces,” Martin wrote.
“We have added additional protocols based on RI DOH guidance which include ongoing, mandatory testing of detainees and staff, and not allowing detainees from different pods to come into contact with each other,” he said.
The facility houses many people being detained by federal immigration authorities.