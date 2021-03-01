Experts attribute the drop in flu cases to the steps people have taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those include wearing face masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
“You cannot deny that the COVID-19 restrictions have limited the spread of the flu this year too,” Dr. Bill Chasanov, an infectious disease physician at Beebe Healthcare, said.
Delawareans also went out and received their flu vaccines. Another factor was schools, which have been operating virtually or using a hybrid model that allowed some students to return. School buildings are areas in which the flu has been known to spread.
Flu season usually peaks by the end of February and can sometimes last into the month of May.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Delaware State News.