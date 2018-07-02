DOVER, Del. — Public health officials are warning Delawareans to take precautions against the dangerously high temperatures that haven been baking the mid-Atlantic region in recent days.

Officials note that temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s through Tuesday, with heat index values as high as 105 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for New Castle County through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials warn that the hot weather carries the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and severe respiratory conditions, which can be fatal.

One key piece of advice is to never leave anyone alone in a parked car, even for a minute, and keep your car locked so a child cannot climb inside.

Officials also say people should drink lots of water, even if they don’t feel thirsty.

