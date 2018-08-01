BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A third Florida nursing home employee is charged with using duct tape to restrain a patient with dementia.

A Boynton Beach Police statement Wednesday says 27-year-old Sherlie Tesyeux of Delray Beach was arrested Sunday at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after returning from Haiti.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says Tesyeux was charged with elderly neglect and released on bond from the Broward County jail.

Two other nursing home employees also face charges for allegedly duct-taping a 67-year-old woman to a chair on July 3 and using tape to cover her mouth to quiet her.

A probable cause affidavit says Tesyeux was present when the victim was restrained, but did not stop nor report what the others did.

A phone message left for Tesyeux wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.