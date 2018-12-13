BOSTON — Four former employees and an owner of the Massachusetts facility responsible for a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 76 people and sickened hundreds have been convicted of charges including mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

A Boston jury on Thursday acquitted another employee, pharmacist Joseph Evanosky, of all charges.

It’s the latest case stemming from the outbreak caused by tainted steroid injections made at the now-closed New England Compounding Center.

Among those convicted was part owner Gregory Conigliaro, who was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Other defendants were cleared of some charges and convicted of others.

Another owner, Barry Cadden, and pharmacist Glenn Chin are already serving prison sentences for mail fraud and racketeering convictions. They were both cleared of second-degree murder.

