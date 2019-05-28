Six months after a Chinese scientist was widely scorned for helping to make the world’s first gene-edited babies, new information suggests that others may by trying to pursue the same kind of work outside the United States.

A U.S. bioethicist who has been in touch with the Chinese scientist says a fertility clinic in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai sought training on how to alter embryos’ genes.

The scientist, He Jiankui (Huh Jeen-qway), has been out of public view since November, after announcing that he had edited the genes of twin girls to try to help them resist future infection with the AIDS virus.

The ethicist spoke Tuesday at a conference in New York where scientists are discussing possible standards or controls on such work.

