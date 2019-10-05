Prosecutors said Braking Point between January 2015 and October 2017 falsely billed Medicaid nearly 135,000 times. They say those claims included inflated costs for services, billing for patients who hadn’t been medically diagnosed and case management services for patients working out at Sheridan’s gym.

Authorities want Sheridan to forfeit $3 million, properties he owns in several Ohio counties and replica movie vehicles.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Sheridan’s attorney.

