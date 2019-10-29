It quickly asked a federal court to temporarily block the state from enforcing those requirements and stripping its license. It argues the requirements are unconstitutional, medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion access.

The center in Kettering has postponed surgical abortions but remains open for medication abortions as its yearslong legal fight continues, attorney Jennifer Branch said.

Anticipating the state court’s rejection of the appeal, the clinic also already had applied for a new state license and lined up an additional, fourth backup doctor who could admit patients to a hospital for care if needed, Branch said.

The clinic was told it needed arrangements with four such doctors as an alternative because it hasn’t been able to get a written patient-transfer agreement with a local hospital as required by state law, she said.

The Ohio Department of Health wouldn’t comment on the pending litigation. The agency didn’t immediately provide confirmation regarding the license application when asked about it Tuesday.

Branch said she anticipates the federal court will rule quickly on the clinic’s request for a temporary restraining order.

