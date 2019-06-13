PHOENIX — Advocates were shocked to find a teenage mom and her premature newborn daughter huddled in a Border Patrol facility in what they say was another example of the poor treatment immigrants receive.

The mother is a Guatemalan teen who crossed the border without a parent and was held at a facility in McAllen, Texas.

Hope Frye, a volunteer who visits detention centers to ensure they comply with federal guidelines, said the baby was born in Mexico in early May has a head the size of her fist. She says the baby should have immediately received medical care.

Frye said the mom was in a wheelchair and in extreme pain.

Advocates say they are being sent to a facility for underage immigrants on Friday.

Customs and Border Protection has not commented.

