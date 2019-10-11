“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early,” said Ivey, who has made several public appearances during the treatment.

The 74-year-old Republican announced last month that doctors had found a small, isolated spot of cancer in her lung. Ivey hasn’t disclosed her exact diagnosis or additional details about the illness.

Ivey’s statement said her longtime doctor discovered the cancer early during a routine exam.

