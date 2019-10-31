Juul has made a number of voluntary concessions in an effort to weather the recent backlash, including halting product advertising and pulling several of its flavored products.
Altria Group Inc. said Thursday it posted a quarterly loss of $2.6 billion, or $1.39 per share, including the $4.5 billion pretax write-down, compared with net income of $1.94 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share missed the average Street estimate of $1.14 per share, based on an analyst survey by Zacks.
Altria, the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker, said total revenue was virtually flat at $6.86 billion. Its adjusted revenue, which excludes excise taxes, totaled $5.41 billion and beat estimates.
The company still expects to earn $4.19 to $4.27 per share for the full year, representing growth of 5% to 7% over last year. It lowered its long-term growth target of 7% to 9% to a new range of 5% to 8% growth for 2020 through 2022.
